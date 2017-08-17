5 missing after Army helicopter crashes in ocean off Hawaii

A multi-agency team is scouring the ocean off Hawaii for five soldiers who were aboard an Army helicopter that went down during a nighttime training exercise.



An Army spokesman says another helicopter in the exercise lost visual and radio contact with the missing UH-60 Black Hawk on Tuesday night.



Two pilots and three crew members were on board. The Army says it has notified the soldiers' families.



Honolulu Fire Department search and rescue crews found pieces of fuselage and a helmet about 2 miles off Kaena Point on Oahu.



In April, one crew member was killed and two others were injured when an Army helicopter crashed onto a golf course in Maryland.



In 2015, 11 crew members were killed when an Army helicopter crashed into the water in Florida.