Teen overdoses in the United States double

(NBC News) -

 New research from the Centers for Disease Control shows the overdose death rate for kids between the ages of 15 and 19 rose in 2015 after years of decline.

Most cases involved opioids, especially heroin.

"This problem has been brewing and growing for a number of years and it really started with over-prescribing of the prescription painkillers," says Wilson Compton, deputy director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

When those are left over in medicine cabinets they can be used and abused by friends and family members, including teenagers. 

