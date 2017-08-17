No jackpot winner, Powerball grows to $510M

The Powerball jackpot is still climbing.
No one won last night's $430 million drawing.
That means Saturday's jackpot will hit -- at least -- $510 million.
That would be the eighth largest in US history.
Here are the winning numbers from Wednesday night's drawing: 9, 15, 43, 60, 64 with a Powerball of 4.If you won, would you quit your job, save it, invest it or give it away?
A sign that reads "Gas Powered Motorcraft Prohibited" at Lake Yankton may say something different soon.
KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)
News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com