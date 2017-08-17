No jackpot winner, Powerball grows to $510M - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

No jackpot winner, Powerball grows to $510M

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

The Powerball jackpot is still climbing.

No one won last night's $430 million drawing.

That means Saturday's jackpot will hit -- at least -- $510 million.

That would be the eighth largest in US history.

Here are the winning numbers from Wednesday night's drawing:  9, 15, 43, 60, 64 with a Powerball of 4.

If you won, would you quit your job, save it, invest it or give it away? 

