Hundreds take part in peaceful candlelit "Take Back The Lawn" vigil at site of Charlottesville's deadly weekend clashes

President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that the counter-protesters demonstrating against white nationalism were also to blame for the violence at race-fueled riots in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.More >>
President Donald Trump has condemned Saturday's deadly attack targeting demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia, saying white supremacists and other hate groups "are repugnant to everything we hold dear."More >>
The Siouxland Pride Alliance and Sioux City NOW held a prayer vigil at First Unitarian Church in Sioux City to speak out against the riots in Charlottesville, VA and pray for the victims.More >>
A sign that reads "Gas Powered Motorcraft Prohibited" at Lake Yankton may say something different soon.More >>
