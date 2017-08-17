ECLIPSE SAFETY: Do's and Don'ts!

It's been pretty well established that you should never look directly at the sun.More >>
With the August 2017 Total Eclipse just days away, many people are preparing and getting a jump on planning out their days.More >>
The University of South Dakota Department of Physics will host a solar eclipse viewing party on Monday, Aug. 21, from 12:40 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.More >>
Using an Eclipse Simulator, you can find out what the solar eclipse later this month will look like where you live.More >>
As the solar eclipse slices across the sky next Monday, what better place to be watching than your own celestial celebration?More >>
Excitement continues to grow throughout Siouxland for the upcoming solar eclipse. With that excitement, comes a potential for danger.More >>
Krispy Kreme will be going dark for the solar eclipse.More >>
NASA and others will monitor next Monday's eclipse with an armada of satellites, airplanes, balloons and citizen-scientists looking up from the ground.More >>
On August 21, 2017, a rare event will happen, a total solar eclipse will take place over the United States.More >>
A sign that reads "Gas Powered Motorcraft Prohibited" at Lake Yankton may say something different soon.More >>
