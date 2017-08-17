Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to a gas leak at West 1st and Leonard

Sioux City Fire Rescue tweeted they've responded to a gas leak at West 1st and Leonard. They ask people to avoid the area. Fire officials said West 1st between Leonard and Judd is blocked off. Crews are evacuating homes near the leak. MidAmerican has been contacted.KTIV will have an update on News 4 at 12.
ALERT: AVOID THE AREA! Intersection of W. 1st. and Leonard. Crews are on scene of a gas leak E1, 8, 4, T1, T3, C19 responded. #sux911— SC Fire Rescue (@SIOUX_CITY_FIRE) August 17, 2017
