President Donald Trump continues to face backlash for the comments he made regarding the deadly Virginia violence

From business leaders to lawmakers an avalanche of people criticized President Donald Trump's claim that both sides were responsible for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.



This as thousands mourned the death of Heather Heyer during memorials yesterday in the city.



Word of the vigils spread through text messages and on private Facebook messages to avoid using social media alerting the alt-right.



The people there wanted to remember the victims in peace.



Friends, family, and strangers held candles to honor three people who died during weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. "They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well guess what? You just magnified her," said Heather Heyer's Mother, Susan Bro.



President Donald Trump tweeted about Heather Heyer saying she was "a truly special young woman. She will be long remembered by all."



The sentiment largely drown out by the chorus of people condemning the president's remarks that both side were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville. "I think there's blame yes I think there's blame on both sides," said President Trump.



Congress continuing to weigh in. "The President clearly demonstrating that he doesn't know right from wrong, true from false, American patriotism from white nationalism. Very sad for our country," said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, (D) California.



"There, there isn't moral leadership coming from the office right now." Senator Tim Kaine, (D) Virginia.



Even members of President Trump's cabinet distanced themselves from the president's remarks. "I'm outraged on the use of violence, to be able to ...their ideals and forced them upon others," said David Shulkin, VA Secretary.



"There is just simply no place for that in our public discourse and I want to add our own condemnation to that," said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.



Still President Trump standing firm that blame is shared.



Tomorrow the president will go to Camp David and meet with top advisers about Asia. He's trying to get back to his agenda.