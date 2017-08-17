Ring found on a carrot - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ring found on a carrot

Posted:
(NBC News) -

When a Canadian woman lost her diamond engagement ring in the garden 13 years ago, she thought it was gone for good. 

But this week it was found on a carrot, plucked from the soil on the family farm.

Eighty-four-year-old Mary Grams said she thinks she lost the ring while pulling a large weed from the garden in September 2004.

Mary Grams, lost her diamond engagement ring said, "I went to the garden for something and then I don't know I seen this big, big weed and I don't know why I had to pull it. I should have left it or at least pulled with my right hand. It must have got caught in here somewhere and pulled the ring off and I still can't figure out the big knuckle it got over it somehow."

Grams has had the ring since 1951, a year before she married her husband.

After it was lost she quickly replaced it.

Her daughter-in-law was the one who pulled the lucky carrot from the ground.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.