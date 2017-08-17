Vehicle strikes pedestrians, causing fatalities and injuries in - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Vehicle strikes pedestrians, causing fatalities and injuries in Spain

Posted:
BARCELONA (NBC NEWS) -

A van struck pedestrians in a crowded street in Barcelona on Thursday, leaving people dead and injured, according to Spanish police.

It wasn't clear whether the collision in Las Ramblas, a district popular among tourists, was accidental or intentional, police said. Catalan authorities tweeted that there is an ongoing search for the suspect.

There have been a number of terror-related car attacks in Europe in recent months. More than 100 people have been killed in such attacks in Nice, Berlin, London and Stockholm.

Spanish authorities and the U.S. consulate in Barcelona are asking people to avoid the Ramblas area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

