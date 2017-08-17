Wisconsin officials act to help Northern Plains farmers dealing - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin officials act to help Northern Plains farmers dealing with drought

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is clearing the way for farmers in that state to help out their drought-stricken colleagues in the Northern Plains.

Walker has declared a 30-day state of emergency for the purpose of transporting loads of forage to the Dakotas and Montana. All three states have been dealing with extreme drought this summer.

State officials in Wisconsin are relaxing certain commercial driving restrictions and fees to help with the transport of hay and other forage.

North Dakota's Agriculture Department, North Dakota State University and the Michigan-based nonprofit Ag Community Relief this month announced a program to accept hay donations at a site near the Fargo campus and distribute it to needy producers in the three states through a lottery drawing next month.

