South Dakota insurers urge Trump to make health law payments

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

Health plan officials say South Dakota residents who buy individual coverage are facing potential premium hikes next year that could grow if President Donald Trump stops payments that reimburse insurers.

Avera Health Plans has requested an average 20 percent rate hike and Sanford Health Plan has asked for an average 7.5 percent rate increase for 2018.

Top officials from both companies this week encouraged the federal government to keep making the payments, saying that premiums could jump even more without them.

Avera and Sanford are the only two companies currently filed to offer individual plans in South Dakota through the Affordable Care Act marketplace. South Dakota hasn't yet approved rates for 2018.

At issue are federal "cost-sharing" payments that reimburse insurers for subsidizing out-of-pocket costs for people with modest incomes.

