Pleasant but breezy Thursday in store

After a couple of days of heavy rainfall in Siouxland, conditions are finally clearing out across the viewing area. High pressure is regaining control of the region and with that we'll be seeing decreasing cloud cover through the day and lots more sunshine. NW winds will be funneling in drier air behind this front becoming breezy at times today with gusts possibly over 25 mph. Clouds start to build back in tonight as another disturbance scoots toward us. This will give us a chance of storms late tonight with a better chance for our Friday.

There could be spotty stronger storm so make sure you stay tuned. We'll see more sunshine Saturday and Sunday but nighttime storms are possible both days as a front pushes in. This could give us some lingering storms into our Monday as well. The front scoots through Monday night into Tuesday morning giving us more rain chances. Moisture then looks to exit with the sunshine returning for the middle of next week. Temperatures begin to moderate into this weekend, ahead of the front with mid 80s expected through Monday. Highs then begin to cool on the backside with highs dipping back towards 80 for our Wednesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer