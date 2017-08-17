Bus Group Tours announced for Toby Keith concert on August 26

The Tyson Events Center Box Office said they are offering Toby Keith Charter Bus Packages for the concert on August 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The charter bus services are available from Cherokee, Iowa, Norfolk, Nebraska and Spencer, Iowa.

Get more information about the charter bus service here: https://rockhousepartners.wufoo.com/forms/toby-keith-charter-bus-package/

The Tyson is also offering a free downtown shuttle service for concert goers.

The shuttles will pick people up from all four Sioux City Downtown parking garages.

Shuttle service will start at 5:30 pm and run until the show concludes.