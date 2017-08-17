Bus Group Tours announced for Toby Keith concert on August 26 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bus Group Tours announced for Toby Keith concert on August 26

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Tyson Events Center Box Office said they are offering Toby Keith Charter Bus Packages for the concert on August 26 at 7:30 p.m. 

The charter bus services are available from Cherokee, Iowa, Norfolk, Nebraska and Spencer, Iowa. 

Get more information about the charter bus service here: https://rockhousepartners.wufoo.com/forms/toby-keith-charter-bus-package/

The Tyson is also offering a free downtown shuttle service for concert goers. 

The shuttles will pick people up from all four Sioux City Downtown parking garages.   

Shuttle service will start at 5:30 pm and run until the show concludes. 

