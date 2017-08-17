UPDATE: No one inside westside home when fire broke out, eight a - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: No one inside westside home when fire broke out, eight animals die

Posted:
By Alexandra Krula, Content Manager
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

UPDATE:

Fire officials say no one was inside the home when the fire broke, however six cats and two ferrets did die in the fire. 

Officials say when they arrived on scene the fire was located in the living room and kitchen area of the home. 

PREVIOUS STORY

Sioux City Fire Rescue are responding to a structure fire on Sioux City's westside.

The call came in Thursday at 3:38 p.m. for reports of smoke at the 1900 block of West 1st street. 

