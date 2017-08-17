Nebraska emergency management prepared for the solar eclipse

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency says they expect Monday's eclipse to be the biggest single tourism event in the state's history.



They say the uniqueness of the event makes it a little more difficult to plan for.



Local agencies have been working hard to make sure they are ready for any challenges though.



This includes performing practice exercises and discussing the possible issues with state agencies.



"The local jurisdictions have been working in some cases several years and several months trying to address all of the issues related to the events and trying to make them as safe as possible," said Bryan Tuma, NEMA Assistant Director. "You know, anything can happen. That's always a possibility but I think we're prepared to address those issues as they develop and we'll just hope that we have a very safe event."



The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency says if any of the local agencies begin to get overwhelmed during the eclipse state agencies will be on standby to help out.



Some of the biggest concerns include traffic congestion and lodging concerns.



While emergency managers want people to enjoy the eclipse, they need to do so safely.



That means being careful about where you park your vehicle.



"On secondary highways, if you are parked along the shoulder of the roadway the potential for something bad to happen goes up significantly so we ask people to keep that in mind." said Tuma.



Nebraska Emergency Management says that, unless it is an emergency, parking on the interstate is illegal.



They say the Nebraska State Patrol will strictly enforce this on eclipse day.



?If possible the best place to park is away from roadways to help ease traffic congestion.