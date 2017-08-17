Another chance of storms returns to Siouxland

Our storm system that gave Siouxland two straight days of rain has moved well out of the area which meant a day of sunshine and northwesterly winds for us making for an enjoyable day.

Chances are already on the way for tonight, though.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight and a chance of thunderstorms will make its was through the area with some of the storms lingering into Friday morning.

Much of the day is then looking dry before a slight chance of storms will be with us toward Friday evening.

Saturday is looking dry but then the warmth and humidity will be on the increase by Sunday along with a slight chance of some thunderstorms.

Those chances will be with us into Monday morning and some of those clouds are what we're concerned could cause some issues with watching the solar eclipse.

Another chance of thunderstorms moves in Monday night and could linger into very early Tuesday.

We'll then dry out our forecast with highs by mid-week around 80 degrees.