Experienced Briar Cliff volleyball team looks for strong finish

Briar Cliff has four of their top six kill leaders from last season.

The Briar Cliff volleyball team is trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2016. Fifth-year head coach Trevor Schirman went 12-16 overall, and just 5-11 in conference play.

But four of BC's top six kill leaders are back. That includes Courtney Schafer, a junior from Boyden-Hull High School. Schafer was second on the team last season with 253 kills.

Briar Cliff was picked to finish eighth in the GPAC, but they feel their experience can put them much higher.

"We started the season off strong but we didn't finish nearly as strong as we needed to, so we have adopted that philosophy this year even to the point of drills," said Schirman. "When we start a drill we want to finish that drill as strong as the way we started it. If we can do that and practice that every day, maybe we'll finish the season stronger."

"Last year we started off strong, we were really confident but then towards the end of the year we were dragging and we just lost it," said Schafer. "But I think this year we're hungry, we're ready to go. We want to prove people wrong."

Briar Cliff also returns their top two setters.

The Chargers open the season at the Red Raider Classic in Orange City, a week from Friday, August 25.