Norfolk Catholic hoping to be among Nebraska's elite again

The last time Norfolk Catholic didn't make the Nebraska football playoffs was 1995. The Knights are hoping for 22nd straight post-season and their first championship since 2012. On 'Camp KTIV', News Channel Nebraska's Eric McKay says the Knights are strong again.

It's often said that great teams reload instead of rebuild, and that seems to be the case with Norfolk Catholic once again.

Coach Jeff Bellar's Knights lost five starters on offense and seven on defense, but players say there is still a lot to be excited about.

"Everyone's been showing up every time," said senior Peyton Love. "You can tell everyone's working hard. It really paid off over the summer."

Love says even with so many new faces, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, there have still been a lot of good signs.

"They've progressed really well," said Love. "Especially since a lot of our D-Backs are new. They've fit in really well. A lot of our core is back too, which is good."

Offensively, the Knights are working in a new quarterback, but returning all-staters like running back Dylan Kautz and offensive lineman Ethan Piper.

Norfolk Catholic faces another tough schedule. Five of their nine opponents were playoff teams a year ago, including their season opener against last year's runner-up Bishop Neumann on Thursday, August 24 in Norfolk.