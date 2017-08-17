Wayne State overhauls coaching staff after fourth straight losing season

Wayne State's last winning football season came in 2012, when they went 6-5. The Wildcats have only won 14 games since then, including a 3-8 mark last year. Out of those eight losses, three were by a touchdown or less.

Wayne State was picked to finish 12th out of the 16 teams in the NSIC.

Only five seniors depart from last year's team but the coaching staff saw plenty of turnover. Head Coach Dan McLaughlin hired seven new coaches during the off-season, headlined by new offensive coordinator Ben Curran.

"The beauty of it is they were all experienced and able to hit the ground running," said McLaughlin. "We didn't have any rookies that we had to start over with, and that helped a lot. So far it's been really good and very smooth."

"These coaches are very similar to our previous coaches as far as relating to the players, getting to know them and having a personal connection with them outside of football," said senior wide receiver Nate Rogers. "I think it's been something very positive for us."

Wayne State opens season on Thursday, August 31 at Northern State. The home opener is Saturday, September 9 against the University of Mary at 6:00 pm.