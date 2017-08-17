Plaza Bowl reopening on Labor Day

Sioux City's oldest existing bowling alley has a new lease on life... literally.

Plaza Bowl closed in May, but will reopen for business on September 5, with a grand opening opening Labor Day the night before.

Plaza Bowl was auctioned off to Heritage Bank in January for $1.35 million and leased to J&B Investments of Dakota Dunes, SD.

The four-month lease ended on May 2 and J&B Investments announced on Thursday they've renewed their lease for nine more months.

Brian Atchison with J&B Investments owns the lease to Plaza Bowl and says he was in constant talks with Heritage Bank to reopen the bowling alley since it closed in May.

J&B renewed the lease to Plaza Bowl until mid-May of 2018.

Atchison says he spoke with all nine bowling leagues around the area that were waiting to see the old Plaza Bowl reopen.

"A lot of bowlers contacted me throughout the year including this summer, 'Atch, you going to have anything going? Are we going to see a bowling alley?'" said Atchison. "Really, I had to be very confidential about my interaction with the bank, but I was confident we would put something together."

He says league bowling will be Monday through Thursday, with open bowling for casual bowlers beginning at 9 p.m.

Atchison also hopes they can bring the Iowa Men's State Bowling tournament to Plaza Bowl soon.

Atchison says some changes will need to be made to sustain business at the bowling alley after the nine-month lease expires, including an improved fun center for kids and less emphasis on alcohol.