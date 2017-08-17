Mercy Medical Center and Siouxland Stroke Support Network team up for stroke camp

Mercy Medical Center, in conjunction with Siouxland Stroke Support Network, is very excited to be hosting a "Retreat and Refresh Stroke Camp" the weekend of September 15-17, 2017. This camp is a unique way to bring stroke survivors and their families together for a weekend of support and desperately needed education, fun and respite.



Camp will be held at Inspiration Hills Camp, outside of Inwood, IA. This location was carefully chosen for to their hotel-style private rooms and relaxing camp atmosphere. The hotel-style private rooms are a must for stroke survivor privacy.



"Stroke Camp runs much the same way as any summer camp with modifications for stroke survivors," said Nicole Shea, Mercy Stroke Program Manager. "The mission of Retreat & Refresh Stroke Camp is to improve the quality of life for stroke survivors, caregivers, and their families. This is accomplished through weekend retreats, as well as community stroke education and awareness events for the public."



Crafts, games, educational sessions, resources, pampering, friendships, good food, hiking/walking, discussion groups, informal chat with experts, Wii, and entertainment will be offered.



To sign up for the camp, please contact Nicole Shea at 712-279-5879. The cost of camp is $125/camper ($250 per couple). Financial assistance is available. This includes all meals, lodging, and activities for the weekend.



Please visit http://www.strokecamp.org or call 712-279-5879 to learn more about stroke camp.