LAKES AREA NEWS: Boji Bike Rally

Motorcyclists will be making their way to the Iowa Great Lakes over the weekend for the annual Boji Bike Rally.

Kara Matheson of the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce says events get underway Friday and continue through Saturday.

"We've got everything from demo rides and the vendor fair with vendors, music, food, drinks. We've got live music. We have awesome concerts coming this year. We have great performers," said Matheson. "We have a bike show that's new this year and we have a bunch of games and contests for some additional entertainment, so we're real excited about everything we've got going on."

Matheson says interest in the Boji Bike Rally continues to grow each year.

"We expanded the schedule this year and we changed our marketing a little bit to expand that so we're excited to bring in people who haven't been to the area, who haven't been to Boji Bike Rally, as well as the people who, you know, this is marked on their calendar every year and they look forward to it," said Matheson.

A ride benefiting veterans is also among the events for this year's Boji Bike Rally.

A concert Friday evening at Boji Bay will feature Great White, Bridger, and Bad Authority.

A concert Saturday at Preservation Plaza will feature the Ron Keel Band.