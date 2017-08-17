Downtown Virginia Square development well underway

There are moves being made on Ho-Chunk Inc.'s downtown development, Virginia Square.

103 Virginia will have the first few people moving in the first week of September.

The five-story building has 20 apartment units, and seven penthouses.

There is also 15,000 sq. ft. of office space, some of which is already occupied by Keller Williams.

100 Virginia is a three-story building with 20 apartment units that are already being lived in.

There will also be restaurant Table 32 opening in the next few months.

"Taking some of these dilapidated properties that sat vacant for years, they were kind of eye sores to be honest with you, taking those and turning those into just something the city can be proud of that are just nice architecture updated, renovated, cool and modern, making that the welcome mat to Sioux City I think will have a huge impact on all the perception of all the future visitors that come downtown," said Dennis Johnson of Ho-Chunk Inc.

Ho-Chunk Inc. will build another mixed-use space in the location of an old building they tore down on Virginia St.

It will include 52 apartment units, and 4,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

They hope to break ground on that project by early 2018.