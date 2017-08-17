More horse races coming to Atokad Downs

If you enjoyed the horse racing revival in South Sioux City, NE last year, there's good news.

Ho-Chunk Inc. will be having more races on September 16.

Like the event in September, there will be a one furlong track at Atokad Downs.

But this time, organizers are hoping to have three to five races rather than one.

And before the event starts, there will be activities for families to enjoy.

There will be face painting, little ponies and of course plenty of food vendors.

The activities start at 1 p.m. at Atokad Downs and the races will begin at 3 p.m.