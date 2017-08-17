Sioux City schools students compete in international space competition

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
Sioux City was well represented at the International Space Settlement Design Competition in Florida this summer.
Seven students from West, East and North High were among 16 northwest Iowa students selected for the competition.
The international competition included 240 students from across the country as well as students from Europe, India, Pakistan, and China.
Students were clustered into small groups, using science, technology, engineering and math skills to solve a common complex challenge.