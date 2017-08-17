X's losing streak reaches five after sweep by RedHawks

The Sioux City Explorers lost to Fargo-Moorhead on Thursday, 4-1, for their fifth straight loss.

The RedHawks (44-36) scored single runs in the second, third, sixth and eighth innings. The X's only run came in the third inning on a double by Levon Washington that brought Michael Lang home. Eudor Garcia had three hits to lead the Sioux City attack.

Hobbs Johnson took the loss for Sioux City, giving up just three runs in seven innings of work. Johnson struck out six and only walked one batter.

Sioux City (39-44) will start a three-game series with first place Lincoln on Friday at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park at 7:05 pm.