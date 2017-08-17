Seniors motivated to lead Sgt. Bluff-Luton back to playoffs

The 13 seniors at Sgt. Bluff-Luton have seen a lot. They went 1-7 as freshman. Many were on the state semifinal team as sophomore. Now, they're motivated to take the Warriors to the playoffs for the fifth year in a row.

"They were never the kids that grew up that were told they were the best athlete by the parents of the community," said SBL Head Coach Justin Smith. "They were always kids that appreciated the grind. They appreciate getting better and it's a great group of kids to work with."



SBL has eight starters back on offense. The biggest loss is quarterback Chris Kroll, who accounted for over 1,800 yards of offense. The Warriors had the fourth-most rushing attempts in Class 3A last year and ran for over 2,500 yards.

"We're always going to be based on the running game," said Smith. "The last few years we've averaged over seven yards per carry. If we can average seven yards per carry we're going to run the ball."



"We should be able to go fast," said senior Colby Klingensmith. " We got a lot of talent in the backfield. We should be able to go no-huddle and go fast."

"We have a lot of speed," added Smith. "A lot of kids returning and a lot fewer mental mistakes and a quarterback that can run the ball and throw a little bit and is doing a nice job."



Coach Smith says he's excited about SBL's returning firepower. The Warriors also have good depth, which will be needed in a loaded District 1.



Every day, it's a battle, it's a competition every day at practice just because we have a lot of depth," said senior Ty Boekelman. "So if you're not doing your job, someone else is going to come in there and take your spot."

"We got kids that can make a big play and turn a five-yard gain into a 50-yard gain," said Smith. "If we take every opportunity to get better, we're going to be a pretty good team at the end of the year."

Sgt. Bluff-Luton opens their season at home, Friday August 25 against MOC-Floyd Valley.