Construction to begin soon on $75-million Flatwater Crossing development

One thing that ties all three Siouxland states together is the Missouri River, which can be seen as you drive along Interstate 29.

Soon, there will be housing units able to enjoy the view from Flatwater Crossing, in South Sioux City.

"We're about 95% complete with all of our road and streets, water, sewer and utility systems are coming to Flatwater," said Dennis Johnson, chief investment officer for Ho-Chunk, Incorporated.

The $75-million dollar, ten-year development project will bring 600 apartment units, and 400 single family homes, to the two-thirds of a mile stretch along the Missouri River.

And, like the city's focus to go green, Flatwater project leaders are doing the same.

"A very large amount of green space here that'll have several trails," said Johnson. "First of all, you can connect from the South Sioux City trail system right into Flatwater Crossing."

There will also be a large green space next to 80 apartment units that are part of the first phase of the development.

That phase also includes townhomes on the riverfront, 85 single family lots, 20,000 square feet of office and retail space and mixed space use of retail and apartments.

The goal is to create a community feel.

"From shopping, dining and working," said Johnson. "So, really creating something long term that is a live, work option here at Flatwater Crossing. Again, with just a high level of walkability as well too."

And while, it will have amenities for residents, Ho-Chunk leaders say the whole area will benefit.

"Any way we can continue we can continue to support the housing shortage in Siouxland will help bring in more qualified workers and employees and just overall help the entire economy of not just South Sioux City and Nebraska, but Siouxland overall."

Ho-Chunk's Chief Investment Officer says they hope to break ground on the first single families homes in late October.

They will break ground on the first apartment complex spring 2018.