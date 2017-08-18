Tanzanian children arrive safely back home in Africa

After three months in Siouxland, three Tanzanian children are making the journey home to their families.

ARCHIVE STORY: After three months in Sioux City, three Tanzanian children begin their journey home

We now know the names of the three children who survived that horrific bus crash in the east African nation of Tanzania and who were rescued by volunteers from Sioux City. Their names are Wilson, Doreen and Sadia.

ARCHIVE STORY: Tanzania children out of surgery at Mercy Medical Center

Mercy Medical Center announced Thursday a condition report on the three children who survived the Tanzanian bus crash on May 6 killing 36 people, 33 of them children.

Iowa Congressman Steve King tweeted Friday morning, the three Tanzanian children who recovered in Siouxland after a bus crash, safely made it back home.

Wilson, Sadhia, and Doreen were greeted by a large crowd that included Congressman King at the Kilimanjaro National Airport in Tanzania.

They had been recovering in Sioux City since early May, undergoing treatment at Mercy Medical Center.



The three were badly injured in a bus crash back, in Tanzania, that killed 36 people.

Their trip was arranged by members of Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries. The group had been in Tanzania at the time of the bus crash and helped at the scene.

#TanzaniaMiracleChildren arrive back home in Tanzania. Doreen, paralyzed in May, walking of the plane in August to huge homecoming. pic.twitter.com/H4z5C9aI4t — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) August 18, 2017