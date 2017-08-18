Tanzanian children arrive safely back home in Africa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tanzanian children arrive safely back home in Africa

Posted:
TANZANIA (KTIV) -

Iowa Congressman Steve King tweeted Friday morning, the three Tanzanian children who recovered in Siouxland after a bus crash, safely made it back home.

Wilson, Sadhia, and Doreen were greeted by a large crowd that included Congressman King at the Kilimanjaro National Airport in Tanzania.

They had been recovering in Sioux City since early May, undergoing treatment at Mercy Medical Center.  

The three were badly injured in a bus crash back, in Tanzania, that killed 36 people.

Their trip was arranged by members of Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries. The group had been in Tanzania at the time of the bus crash and helped at the scene. 

