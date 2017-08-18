LAKES AREA NEWS: Historic Lakes Area Resort/Convention Center to - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

LAKES AREA NEWS: Historic Lakes Area Resort/Convention Center to be sold

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KUOO) -

The for sale sign is out for a historic lakes area resort.

The Inn at Okoboji Resort & Conference Center will be sold in a private online auction to be held September 12-28. A local company that specializes in land auctions is overseeing the sale.

The Inn is currently being operated by a holding company known as Great Lakes Management Group, which has renovated the 155-room resort in recent years. A nine-hole golf course is also among the amenities. Various financial institutions have owned The Inn since 2013.

The various parcels that make up the resort have a combined value of a little more than $4.2 million according to the Dickinson County Assessor's Office.

The resort, which is situated on 400 feet of West Lake Okoboji shoreline, dates back to 1896.

