Sunshine to start the weekend, slim chance of storms Friday evening

Our rain chances have quickly returned after a brief break in the wet weather for our Thursday. We'll be watching out for isolated t-showers throughout the day but the precipitation does look to be widely scattered. Clouds will be on the decrease through the middle part of our day with more sunshine this afternoon. Another spotty storm or two is possible as some wrap-around moisture tries to swing in later on this evening. High pressure makes its way in behind this disturbance giving us abundant sunshine heading into our Saturday and Sunday.

We can't rule out a couple of pop-up storm though as a system begins to work out of the 4 Corners Region. The best chances look to be Saturday night into our Sunday with some more possible Sunday night. An area of low pressure rides along this front to start off next week giving us a chance for morning storms. This boundary looks to stall keeping the possibility of thunderstorms Monday night into our Tuesday. With the storms around as well as a fair amount of cloud cover, our eclipse viewing may be stunted but continue to monitor our forecasts through the weekend. Conditions then look to dry out heading into the middle part of next week. Temperatures rise back toward 90° Sunday which is place we haven't been in a while, but with the passage of the front we then cool back into the lower 80s and upper 70s Tuesday through Thursday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer