Police say man is arrested after breaking into SSC Animal Control building and stealing a vehicle

South Sioux City, Nebraska Police Lt. Doug Adams said on August 18, the South Sioux City Animal Control building on 215 East 26th Street was broken into and burglarized.

Lt. Adams said several items of value were taken and the suspect, Eric Bishop, 37, stole the Animal Control vehicle.

Around 5 am, a Sioux City police officer saw the stolen Animal Control vehicle and Bishop attempted to avoid the Sioux City police officer by taking off at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was found later and crashed into a parked vehicle and a telephone pole.

The items were taken from Animal Control building were found in the stolen vehicle.

Bishop was arrested and is facing various charges in Sioux City and the South Sioux City Police Department will also be filing charges against Bishop for Burglary and Motor Vehicle Theft.