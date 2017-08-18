Friday evening storms possible for eastern Siouxland

It was another enjoyable day with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s although it was a little more humid today compared to yesterday.

Most of Siouxland will stay quiet tonight although the northeastern parts of our viewing area are going to stand a chance of a few thunderstorms through about 10 pm.

After that, some patchy fog is going to be a possibility across the region, especially east of Sioux City.

Saturday will be a touch warmer as many of us get into the mid 80s with a chance of a few nighttime thunderstorms that could linger into early Sunday.

Sunday afternoon bring more warmth with highs in the upper 80s and it will be getting pretty humid as well.

We're still looking at a chance of some thunderstorms Sunday night and those could linger into Monday morning.

There's still the potential of some clouds around while the eclipse is going on Monday, but hopefully there will be enough breaks in the clouds that we'll still get a glimpse of the phenomenon.

After another possibility of some storms Monday night into Tuesday morning, we should bring in a little cooler and less humid air for the middle and latter part of next week.