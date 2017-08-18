Friday evening storms possible for eastern Siouxland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Friday evening storms possible for eastern Siouxland

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It was another enjoyable day with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s although it was a little more humid today compared to yesterday.  

Most of Siouxland will stay quiet tonight although the northeastern parts of our viewing area are going to stand a chance of a few thunderstorms through about 10 pm.  

After that, some patchy fog is going to be a possibility across the region, especially east of Sioux City.  

Saturday will be a touch warmer as many of us get into the mid 80s with a chance of a few nighttime thunderstorms that could linger into early Sunday.

Sunday afternoon bring more warmth with highs in the upper 80s and it will be getting pretty humid as well.  

We're still looking at a chance of some thunderstorms Sunday night and those could linger into Monday morning.  

There's still the potential of some clouds around while the eclipse is going on Monday, but hopefully there will be enough breaks in the clouds that we'll still get a glimpse of the phenomenon.  

After another possibility of some storms Monday night into Tuesday morning, we should bring in a little cooler and less humid air for the middle and latter part of next week.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.