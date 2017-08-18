Free shuttle buses for Toby Keith & Alanis Morissette concerts next week in Sioux City

Alternative rock, or county?

Whichever you prefer, Sioux City is the place to be next Saturday.

At the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's Battery Park Alanis Morissette will perform. Just a few blocks away, and at the same time, Toby Keith will perform at the Tyson Events Center.

The dueling shows will make driving to, and parking in, downtown Sioux City a real issue.The Tyson has Bus Group Tours that will shuttle people in from communities like Cherokee, Norfolk and Spencer.

"Those buses will take people from those locations int Sioux City to the Tyson Events Center and then take them back to the drop off location when they are done with the show here. It's great because they are getting tickets to the show, the free ride to and from their home community, it makes it really convenient for those who want to get here but not have to drive," said Erika Newton, Executive Director, Events & Facilities for Sioux City.

The city will also offer free shuttle bus service from all four downtown parking ramps starting at 5:30pm. They'll run to, and from, both locations until after the encore.