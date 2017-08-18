Wayne State volleyball starts season in top-25

The Wayne State volleyball team is ranked 13th in the preseason Division-II volleyball rankings. The Wildcats have gone to the NCAA Tournament 11 times in head coach Scott Kneifl's 12-year tenure.

Wayne State is young, with 8 freshmen on the roster. The Wildcats lost their top two kills leaders, and just five of their 17 players are upperclassmen.



Kneifl calls the Northern Sun Conference the "Big Ten" of Division-II volleyball, with seven NSIC teams in the top 25.



Wayne State knows they don't have a lot of time to get ready for a tough schedule.

"They understand what this is about, and what we strive to do, and just because we're extremely young doesn't mean our goals change," said Kneifl. "We want to make the NCAA Tournament, we want to compete for a national title, so that's been said. It's going to be difficult, and these freshmen are going to be called on to play."

"The people that were here are trying to teach the younger girls, and the younger girls are catching on really quickly," said junior Maria Wortmann. "The coaches are doing a really great job too."

Wayne State starts the season at three difference tournaments in Colorado. The Wildcats' home opener is September 14.