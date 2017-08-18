Heelan hopes offseason changes aide return to playoffs

It seems that, every year, there's a lot to talk about with Bishop Heelan football. This might have been the Crusaders' busiest offseason in recent memory, with new personnel and a new field.

Bishop Heelan finished 6-3 last year, and won their final five games. But, under Iowa's new postseason format that still wasn't enough to get the Crusaders in the Class 3A playoffs.

"We did finish strong, and that kind of led into this new year, and the leadership that we have now, fed off of those five-straight wins," said head coach Jerry Steffen.

Third-year head coach Jerry Steffen has spent most of his career on the defensive side of the ball. Steffen has relinquished offensive play-calling duties to new offensive coordinator Pat Grace, who returns to Heelan after two years away from the program.

"Once you've been away from something for so long, it becomes hard to get back into, and having an offensive mind come back and lead the offense, it just takes a lot of pressure off me as a head coach."

"Everyone's picking up really fast, what Coach Grace is like," said senior running back Saybein Clark. "His football IQ is unbelievable. If you have a question, he'll answer it, and he'll coach you on the run. I think that's the best part, because we've learned everything we need to learn in a short period of time."

The Crusaders will take these changes onto the brand new FieldTuf at Memorial Field, which is expected to be completed on Tuesday.

"Instead of old, hilly Memorial Field, we'll be actually on a flat, level playing surface," said senior Eli Mollet. "Faster cuts, less ankle injuries, stuff like that, it's just going to be one of those new steps to playing a little bit better.

Put it together with the return of top offensive talents Saybein Clark and Hunter Hope, who combined for more than 1,300 total yards and 17 touchdowns, and Heelan is primed for a big run in 2017.

"We have had a few seasons that aren't as good as we're used to, and I think that everyone on this team is hungry for a playoff spot, and to maybe take it farther and go to the UNI-Dome," said Mollet.

"Number one, we want to get through the regular season, and win the district," said Steffen. "Number two, we want to make it to the playoffs. Number three, we want to make it to the Dome, and that's just the way it is at Heelan."

Bishop Heelan's season opener is next Friday, at East High.