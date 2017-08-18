SSC high school students discover love for science via upcoming solar eclipse

Monday, the solar eclipse will take place. A local high school class is mastering the upcoming solar eclipse, where the moon's shadow crosses the earth's surface. The school's science teacher has taken this very rare opportunity to get kids excited about science.

As the world counts down to the once in a lifetime event, this 9th grade science class in South Sioux City, Nebraska has started it's own countdown and exploratory mission.

"On the first day of school we just jumped right in and it's like the absolute best way to start the school year, having one of the biggest science events that is happening in America, science is the spotlight and that is exciting for me," said 9th grade Freshman Biology Teacher, Anya Covarrubias.

The kids came up with their own questions for the class and put together group presentations. In the process they gained a natural curiosity about this phenomenon.

"Since the sun and the moon are like together and the earth is like in between the two so I want to see what that looks like," said 9th Grader, Ashley Soto.

This particular assignment was prompted not only because of the eclipse, but also a new writing standard for students. Instead of just memorizing information, students now communicate what they learned from the material, and in the process, hopefully discovering a greater appreciation and understanding of science.

The day of the eclipse, the kids will present their findings to school administration before going outside and experiencing the solar eclipse.