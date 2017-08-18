IEDA board approves $13.5 million for the Sioux City Reinvestment District plan

There was good news for economic development in Sioux City Friday.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority board approved $13.5 million for the Sioux City Reinvestment District plan.

The district includes four projects.

The first is the proposed Convention Center hotel.

It'll include a 150-room Courtyard by Marriott to be built on the east side of the Sioux City Convention Center.

The second project is Virginia Square.

The Ho-Chunk, Incorporated, development includes four properties.

Three are mixed-use retail, commercial and residential buildings.

The fourth property will be a new five-story hotel with 90 rooms.

The third project is the Bomgaars Ag Expo and Learning Center.

It's a 200,000-square foot multi-use complex.

There will be an events facility for agricultural expositions and other recreational events.

The fourth project is the Davidson-Warrior project.

It will include restoration of the buildings into a 146-room boutique hotel with 22 luxury apartments and retail space.

"What these projects are going to do is they're going to bring more dollars into the community, more economic activity," said Marty Dougherty, economic development director for Sioux City. "They're renovating some historic buildings. They're strengthening our convention center. And, in the Ag Expo showcase that's going to allow for new events. Some of those are ag related events and some will be recreational events."

Under reinvestment districts, newly created taxes that would normally go to the state are able to be reinvested in the project.

The goal is to improve quality of life and create opportunities to benefit the community and state.