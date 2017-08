One Siouxland reservoir is a test away from being taken off a health alert.

Last Friday, the Willow Creek Reservoir, that's just two miles southwest of Pierce, Nebraska, was put under the alert.

That's because the state found harmful algal blooms, also known as "toxic blue-green algae" above the state required levels.

Friday, the state tested the water and found it to be under the alert threshold of 20 parts per billion.

Last Friday, the water tested at 23 and Friday was at 6.9.

Under state law, Willow Creek has to be under the alert for another week.

That's when the final test will be done.