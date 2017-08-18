East looks to forget losing 2016 with fast offense

Sioux City East went 3-5 last season, missing the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

The Sioux City metro schools combined for only four wins last year in Class 4A.

Sioux City East had three of those wins, but still finished with a losing record. Last season, Sioux City East missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

"We use 3-5 as the motivator," said head coach Bob Goodvin. "We made the playoffs seven straight years, and last year we didn't make it. That's not who we are."

The Black Raiders blame some of those struggles on youth.

"A year ago, that was our concern, is our lack of experience," said Goodvin. "We got kind of thrown into the fire right away, and if you're not experienced, you're going to struggle. And that's what we did for a couple weeks."

But this season, seven starters return on both sides of the ball. And the offense?

"Really fast," said senior Sam Hildahl.

"I think we're fast, I think we're athletic," said Goodvin.

"That's the main word, fast," said senior Skyler Skoglund.

And to complement the speed, new East quarterback Steve Siebersma sits at six feet, four inches. That's an eight-inch increase from last year's QB, Carter Prescott.

"I've known this system since I was a freshman," said Siebersma. "It's nothing new to me, and I'm comfortable with where I'm at right now."

"We don't have to be conscientious as much about getting him out of the pocket," said Goodvin. "We can go back to our normal dropback stuff, and Steve can see very well."

"He can tuck and run a lot more, because he's kind of a truck," said Skoglund. "He can just put the shoulder down and get through people if he needs it."

Returning experience - check. Up-tempo offense - check. But East has more thing for the checklist: success.

"Coming off of a rough season last year, you really just want to get out there and take the bull by the horns," said Skoglund. "Go for state playoffs, go for maybe a championship."

East opens at home against Bishop Heelan next Friday.