PHOTOS: Severe storms cause damage for parts of Siouxland

PHOTOS: Severe storms cause damage for parts of Siouxland

Posted:
Courtesy: @MLyman98 Awesome #lightning and #mushroomcloud after the storm in Sanborn, Iowa tonight. Courtesy: @MLyman98 Awesome #lightning and #mushroomcloud after the storm in Sanborn, Iowa tonight.
Buildings just outside of Melvin, IA received damage in tonight's storms. Buildings just outside of Melvin, IA received damage in tonight's storms.

It's been a stormy night of severe weather warnings for parts of Siouxland.

The Sioux Falls National Weather Service shared a photo of damage to farmstead near the town of Melvin, Iowa from a tornado earlier Friday evening. 

The weather service said a survey team will be heading to Melvin on Saturday. 

KTIV has also received many photos from viewers across the area as well. 

Remember to stay safe! 

