PHOTOS: Severe storms cause damage for parts of Siouxland

Buildings just outside of Melvin, IA received damage in tonight's storms.

Courtesy: @MLyman98 Awesome #lightning and #mushroomcloud after the storm in Sanborn, Iowa tonight.

It's been a stormy night of severe weather warnings for parts of Siouxland.



The Sioux Falls National Weather Service shared a photo of damage to farmstead near the town of Melvin, Iowa from a tornado earlier Friday evening.

Photo of damage to farmstead near the town of Melvin, IA from a tornado earlier this evening. Photo courtesy of Local Official. pic.twitter.com/6ahUYsEJAF — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) August 19, 2017

The weather service said a survey team will be heading to Melvin on Saturday.

Damage to another farmstead near Melvin, IA from earlier tornado with the storm that produced it in the background. pic.twitter.com/RYGrP6HkUY — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) August 19, 2017

KTIV has also received many photos from viewers across the area as well.

