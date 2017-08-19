Crews in Sibley and Melvin, IA begin clean up efforts following storm damage

Sibley Fire and Rescue crews continue working through the night after major storms pass through several areas of Siouxland, including Sibley, Iowa.

Sibley officials say so far there there have been no reports of injuries from the storms.

Several roads in Sibley have been closed after power lines were downed, falling onto the roadways.

So far no reports of home damage have come through officials, but trees in the area were heavily damaged from wind gusts.

In Melvin, Iowa, several buildings have been damaged after a tornado touched down near Melvin a little before 9 p.m. tonight.

We will continue to update you as new information becomes available.

Buildings just outside of Melvin, IA received damage in tonight's storms. pic.twitter.com/1TUrU4cJ1w — Ashly Richardson (@AshlyKTIV4) August 19, 2017

You can see debris mixed in with down trees near Sibley, IA pic.twitter.com/mLJzyKfQTL — Ashly Richardson (@AshlyKTIV4) August 19, 2017

Crews are currently working on down power lines from tonight's storms just out side of Sibley, IA. pic.twitter.com/zeR2OfzBgQ — Ashly Richardson (@AshlyKTIV4) August 19, 2017