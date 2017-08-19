Crews in Sibley and Melvin, IA begin clean up efforts following - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Crews in Sibley and Melvin, IA begin clean up efforts following storm damage

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Near Sibley, IA

Sibley Fire and Rescue crews continue working through the night after major storms pass through several areas of Siouxland, including Sibley, Iowa.

Sibley officials say so far there there have been no reports of injuries from the storms.

Several roads in Sibley have been closed after power lines were downed, falling onto the roadways.

So far no reports of home damage have come through officials, but trees in the area were heavily damaged from wind gusts. 

In Melvin, Iowa, several buildings have been damaged after a tornado touched down near Melvin a little before 9 p.m. tonight. 

We will continue to update you as new information becomes available. 

