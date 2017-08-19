Tekamah, NE teen continues to recover from traumatic brain injury

The first thing you'll notice about Graci Garcia is her incredible sense of humor.

Today -- you'll find her with a smile on her face at QLI in Omaha.

The story of how she got here... Amazing.

She changed an awful lot of lives.

It was back on a snowy and icy January 25.

Garcia was in a car crash two miles away from her home in Tekamah, Neb.

She sustained multiple injuries but the worst was a severe traumatic brain injury.

At one time doctors told the family they had to make a choice.

"I remember coming home that night and dropping to my knees and just praying so hard," said Laura Meyeres-Garcia, Graci's mother.

Months later -- she's still overcoming obstacles.

Graci spent time at UNMC and Madonna.

The doctors at one point said she would probably never walk or talk again.

" love being pushed," said Graci.

But -- she's proving them wrong... Already.

She's dancing to her favorite tunes with her mom. Even playing her favorite sport -- basketball.

News of her progress and positive attitude is spreading on social media, changing lives across the country.

"Them telling us Graci changed our lives, they cannot wait to see what she does next," said Meyeres-Garcia

Graci encourages others to never give up.

"It's an amazing feeling, and I thank God every night for keeping me around," said Graci.

The family is working to start a foundation to help others.

This weekend they'll be hosting the Graci Garcia Poker Run.

Here’s the link for more details on the event.