Northeast, NE woman pleads guilty to embezzlement from company

A northeast, Nebraska woman charged with embezzling over a $100,000 from a manufacturing company, has plead guilty to charges.

36-year old Hollie Koopman plead guilty to two counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking, and one count of Theft by Deception.

As part of the plea agreement, Koopman will pay a restitution of $97,000 to Emerson Manufacturing.

An October 4 sentencing date has also been set in Thurston County District Court.

Court documents say Koopman made over $162,000 in unauthorized expenditures at Emerson Manufacturing between 2009 to 2016.

Koopman said in the documents she was using funds from Emerson Manufacturing to pay off credit card debt and for personal use.

She said she believed she had only taken between $25,000 to $30,000 from the company.



