August 24 hearing set for motion on murder suspect not complying with medical treatment

An August 24 hearing is set a northeast, Nebraska man charged with murder, who is not complying with medical treatment that would allow him to be competent enough to stand trial.

26-year old Andres Surber has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder in the death and dismemberment of 41-year old Kraig Kubik of Emerson, Nebraska back in November.

A state psychiatrist earlier this year found Surber could not stand trial in his current mental state.

Last week the prosecution filed a motion, requesting the Lincoln Regional Center where Surber is staying to involuntarily administer antipsychotic medication if Surber continues to refuse accepting treatment.

Dr. Farid Karimi is expected to testify in the hearing on August 24 on behalf of the state.