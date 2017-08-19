History comes to life in Sioux City

History is coming to life right here in Sioux City.

A group of re-enactors are spending the weekend at the sergeant Floyd River Museum .

They have a living history camp outside of the museum.

Siouxlanders are able to get live history lessons as they explore a camp ground similar to what would be seen on the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

"We are here to commemorate the burial of Sergeant Charles Floyd. We do this every year on the weekend closest to August 20th, because that is the actual date of his death and, we are part of a group that portrays members of the Lewis and Clark Expedition" says Dwight Peters, a re-enactor.

Siouxlanders get to see everything from how musket bullets were made to how those on the expedition would have lived.

"When I was in school, history was names, dates, places. This is bringing it to life. This is showing that it was ordinary people, no different from you or I, really, that made us what we are today" says Peters.

The group held a ceremony for Sergeant Floyd at the Sergeant Floyd Monument tonight.

It feature re-enactors in full uniform.