Tornado touches down in Osceola County

The tornado that hit the Siouxland area Friday night lasted about 20 minutes.

Some of the damage from the storm just outside Melvin, Iowa included downed trees, damaged homes, barns and sheds along with several overturned vehicles.

"Tornado came through and took out everything but the house here, we could smell the LP, a tree hit the line and took the line off and the was gas coming out so we cut the gas off to keep everyone safe," said Kendall Helms, Volunteer Firefighter, Melvin, Iowa.

First thing Saturday morning Emergency Personnel and National Weather Service crews were on the scene surveying damage.

"Right now we are saying about a 120-125 mile-an-hour wind moved through which would be an E-F2 on a scale from 0-5," said Todd Heitkemp, NWS, Warning Coordinator Meteorologist.

Along with homes being damaged in the tri-state area, corn crops also received some major damage from the tornado.

"It's total destruction, this was less force, this tornado, but it did just as much damage dollar wise. I think it was on the ground longer," said Dan Bechler, Osceola City Emergency management.

Two more homes were hit in the Siouxland area as the tornado traveled for about six miles starting in Rushmore, Minnesota to Sibley and Melvin, Iowa.