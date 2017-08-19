Explorers' losing streak reaches seven games

Tyler Ogle went 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored, but the Explorers still lost their seventh-straight game on Saturday, falling to Lincoln 10-4.

Ogle got the X's on the board in the second with a solo home run, as Sioux City starter Keith Picht held the Saltdogs scoreless through four innings.

But Lincoln scored seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Joe Robbins and Brandon Jacobs each had two-run doubles, as Picht, normally a reliever, left after allowing seven earned runs.

Eudor Garcia went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth. Nate Samson notched the other RBI for Sioux City (39-46).

Five different players drove in two runs for Lincoln (52-30). Robbins, Jacobs and Cesar Valera were all 2-for-5. Nathaniel Maggio was 3-for-5 with a home run, and Brent Dean was 1-for-2 with two runs scored.

Sioux City and Lincoln finish up their series on Sunday at 6:05 p.m.