More storm chances to close the weekend

Most of our Saturday was quiet with severe storms staying off to our west through the afternoon.



By the evening though we did spark off some storms that produced quarter sized hail in Union County and caused warnings across north central and southwestern Siouxland.



Those storms will continue into the overnight hours but will weaken after midnight.



Some patchy morning fog will be possible but otherwise it will be partly cloudy for our Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.



We'll have a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms and the chance increases as we go into the evening hours.



Once again we'll have the chance for some large hail and gusty winds across the area.



Some storms could linger into our Monday morning and we'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies for the eclipse.



More storms look to fire late Monday afternoon into the evening hours.



Things quiet down on Tuesday and the middle of the week will see highs near 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies.



Storm chances look to return by the weekend.