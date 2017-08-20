Local teacher takes a turn as the general manager for the Minnesota Vikings

"I'm a 50-year-old female, that teaches 7th and 8th grade literature and athletic director at my school and I'm a died-hard Vikings, " said Jacque Yaneff Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools 7/8th Grade Literature Teacher & Athletic Director, " And I want to go coach the Vikings for a day and be able to take information and motivation back to my students."

However, a glitch in technology almost stopped Yaneff from completing her entry.

"I type it up on my phone real quick and it didn't go and I sat there for a little bit and I thought, I'm not going to win any way do I really want to do this?"

She really wanted to do this.

Then, one day while sitting in the eye doctor's office she got the call.

"They called me the next morning and we spent about 20 minutes on the phone and they said this would probably happen if they Vikings would be on board."

The Vikings were on board.

Yaneff was able to be the General Manager for the Minnesota Vikings for a day during training camp in Mankato, Minnesota.

There, Yaneff was able to meet with the actual GM Rick Spielman and got the full experience.

"I interviewed and visited the majority of the stars for the Vikings, I sat in on coaches meetings, got to see the salary cap information and some of the depth charts, I sat through the training meeting where they told us who was practicing who wasn't and what was wrong with them."

While, Yaneff was flabbergasted this dream was coming true ... "this nuts people actually win this" ... her goal was to inspire her students back home and emphasize the importance of academics.

"Rick Spielman actually has a program set up where they do quick time thinking where you have to be able to think on your feet because you do that on the football field. He said that runs over from academics in the classroom to be able to put yourself in situations where you have to problem solve. If I can take that back into my classroom and say hey, Everson Griffin and Xavier Rhodes says you need to excel in the classroom to excel on the football field that's important."

Yaneff says the pros also emphasized the importance of being a team player.

"Middle schoolers come in and think -- I'm a stud and I can do this by myself and they need to realize that to be competitive and to be a team you need to work together as a team and not just focus on that one person."

A dream come true for Yaneff, but a dream she hopes to pass on to her students.

Decked out in purple and gold, Yaneff will be on the sidelines August 27th when the Vikings take on the 49ers in a preseason showdown right here on KTIV.

You can catch Yaneff’s story on TODAY Monday morning.

